One of the traders at last year's Artisan Cheese Fair in Melton

Cheese-lovers will be heading to Melton Mowbray this weekend for the town’s first foodie event of the year.

The Artisan Cheese Fair, at the Stockyard on the livestock market site, will feature the produce of more than 50 of the best British and Irish cheesemakers.

Visitors will get the chance to sample and buy more than 200 cheeses, including some of the UK’s rarest and most sought after products with many of them not often found on the local cheese counter.

As well as cheese, there will also be traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more, on sale.

Arla Foods Melton Mowbray selling their cheese at last year's Artisan Cheese Fair

There is also a full programme of demonstrations and workshops including how to make your own cheese and butter making for children while the theatre will host a cheesemonger demonstrating a recipe with cheese and a cheese retailer will show you how to taste it with samples.

An award winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment with a variety of street food for those who get hungry during the festival. It runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

