Cheese fair set to serve up treats

Dozens of the nation’s top cheesemakers will be showcasing their products this weekend in Melton Mowbray.

By Nick Rennie
Published 15th May 2023, 18:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 18:10 BST
Stilton cheeseStilton cheese
They will be offering samples and selling their wares at the popular annual Artisan Cheese Fair, at the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site.

There will also be a full programme of demonstrations and workshops, including one showing people how to make their own cheese and a butter-making session for children.

In the theatre area, a chef/cheesemonger will demonstrate a recipe with cheese and a retailer will show attendees how to taste cheese.

As well as cheese, there will also be an opportunity to buy traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine, charcuterie, and much more.

An award-winning gospel choir and other musicians will provide entertainment throughout, while there will also be a variety of street food served for those who get hungry during the festival.

We had a good entry for last week’s competition which offered five lucky readers a pair of tickets to the event.

Winners have been drawn at random from those who correctly answered the question of which local company’s produced Stilton cheese.

Jason Talbot, of Melton; Norman Smedley, of Oak Way, Frisby-on-the-Wreake; Julie Addison, of Fernie Avenue, Melton; Carolyn Seville, of Nevada Park, Melton; Sue Stephens, of Bowley Avenue, Melton.

You can buy £5 advance tickets at www.meltonfestivals.co.uk/artisan-cheese-fair or pay on the gate.

Children and youngsters aged 16 and under get in free.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

