Sharon Brown and her mum June behind the bar at The Grapes as the family prepares to leave after 16 years

The landlady of a popular Melton town centre pub has thanked her regulars as her family prepare to leave after 16 years behind the bar.

Sharon Brown is proud of the way she has run The Grapes as ‘a proper spit and sawdust community pub’ which is a welcoming place to people from all backgrounds.

It has been a real family affair with Sharon’s parents, 82-year-old Eric and June (78), her daughter Natasha and her partner Mez playing a leading role in the business.

The decision to leave was taken because of the need for Eric and June to retire – regular Gav Dowling is set to take over as landlord in the next few days.

Sharon, who is also a Melton borough councillor for Melton Craven ward, told the Melton Times: “It is sad we are leaving because it is mainly due to mum and dad’s health but we also need to think about what is important in life.

"We’ve had a lot of regulars saying ‘please don’t go’ because they enjoy the fact it is one of the last, what we call, banter pubs left in the town.”

Sharon has become a real community stalwart in Melton since the Covid pandemic – she delivered food and provisions to isolated and struggling households and she has continued to support disadvantaged people through her work with the local Help The Isolate group.

It was also a struggle keeping the business afloat during the lockdowns and she reveals that ‘Covid took our savings’.

"Nothing will ever be the same on the high street after the pandemic – people were taught how to shop from home and a lot of people don’t go out like they used to,” she said.

The Grapes has a strong base of regulars, Sharon said, and that is due to the inclusivity they’ve always encouraged.

She added: “We’ve never judged people who come in our pub – if they are rich, poor, disabled, gay or straight they are all welcome.

"It is the same with the staff, we have employed people who’ve been in prison and a reformed drug addict.

"We are a proper spit and sawdust community pub.”

A leaving party was held at the pub which gave regulars a chance to thank Sharon and her family for their hospitality over the years.

She added: “I’d like to say thank you to all the customers, new and old, that have been loyal to us

"I hope the new landlord will be as strict as we’ve been and that is hard work .

"I’d say 99 per cent of customers have expressed how sad they are as it’s one of the few boozer banter real pubs left.”

Chris Potter, a regular drinker in The Grapes with his brother Mick, commented: “I’ve been drinking here for eight years and Sharon has been great – she really helped me after I had a second stroke.

"Most of the people who come in here will really miss her and her family.”