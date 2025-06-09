Change of ownership for Melton town centre pub
The Cutting Room, on St Mary’s Way, has been run by Stonegate Pub Company but this will cease after Sunday June 15, when the venue closes for a refurb.
A notice has been placed on the premises which states that the pub will close for 11 days and reopen on Friday June 27.
It adds: “The pub will open under independent ownership, we are excited about the future, we have lots planned including a new menu.”
The new owners advised customers that the MiXR app can no longer be used at The Cutting Room when it reopens later this month.
Points accrued can be used at the pub before the ownership changes and can be used up to the day the Melton closes temporarily.
It is understood that existing staff will be retained by the new owners.
