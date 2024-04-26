Canalside Vale of Belvoir pub closes due to ‘financial difficulties’
The Dirty Duck, which is located in a picturesque setting beside the Grantham Canal at Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, has existed since the early 20th century, when it was originally called The Rutland Arms.
It has traditionally been a popular haunt for visitors to nearby Belvoir Castle, as well residents in local villages and across the Vale.
The pub has been managed by Lynne and Jean Francois Pozzetto but they posted on Facebook this week to say it had closed and it was hoped a new tenant would be found.
In a message from Lynne, Jean Francois and the team at The Dirty Duck, they wrote: “The Dirty Duck will not be opening until a new tenant has been appointed.
"We have all been made redundant and are currently looking for jobs.
“Thank you again for all your support over the past few years.”
To clarify why the pub has closed, Lynne and Jean Francois added: “Following a few comments we would like to make things clear that the Rutland by Belvoir LTD/The Dirty Duck made the decision to cease trading because of financial difficulties.
"It wasn’t the castle’s decision. They decided not to run it themselves, as there a few parties interested. A new tenant will be found soon.”
Plans have been submitted by The Caravan and Motorhome Club to create a large campsite and glamping park in the area which would result in the car park for The Dirty Duck being permanently closed if they are approved.