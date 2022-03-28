Cafe at Melton supermarket is closed permanently
Staff who work in a cafe at a Melton supermarket have been told it will be closed permanently following a reorganisation of the company.
The dining and drinks area at Sainsbury’s, on Nottingham Road, is one of 200 cafes axed by the retail chain this month.
Some are staying open around the UK and will be operated throughout a partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and Starbucks.
The company told the Melton Timnes that those employees affected by the Melton store closure ‘will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business’.
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.
“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time. “Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”
The cafe at the Melton Sainsbury’s was closed when the Covid pandemic lockdown restrictions began in March 2020 and there had been speculation on when it would reopen.