Cafe at Melton supermarket is closed permanently

The Melton Mowbray Sainsbury's supermarket EMN-220328-105915001

The dining and drinks area at Sainsbury’s, on Nottingham Road, is one of 200 cafes axed by the retail chain this month.

Some are staying open around the UK and will be operated throughout a partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and Starbucks.

The company told the Melton Timnes that those employees affected by the Melton store closure ‘will be prioritised for vacant roles in Sainsbury’s stores and will be encouraged to explore alternative roles within the wider business’.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

“We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time. “Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices.”