The Melton Cheeseboard and The Feast and the Furious stand at East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

Exhibitors reported bumper sales at this year’s East Midlands Food Festival in Melton Mowbray.

More than 150 producers from across the region converged on the town’s Stockyard at the weekend to showcase a huge range of delicious food and drink.

Big crowds attended on both days with the opportunity to taste before you buy on stands selling everything from pies, relishes and cheese to chocolate, cakes, gin and vodka.

Organiser of the festival, Matthew O’Callaghan, of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership, said; “This was one of our best festivals. We were so lucky to have dry weather for the weekend.

Ellie and Anna Guest on their Arlo's Chocolate stand at the East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

"Traders said they good sales which was a relief after a particularly wet and unprofitable summer.

"Visitors came from across the East Midlands and beyond with many praising the variety of goods on offer and their quality.”

Wymeswold-based Olivia’s Bakery were doing great business with their breads and pastries, with cinnamon rolls selling particularly well.

Mike Towell, on the stand yesterday (Sunday), told the Melton Times: “We sold out by 12.30pm on the Saturday and we are selling well today as well. It has been very busy this year.”

Paulette Griffiths and Colin Harrison selling their Caribbean cakes at East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

Cathy Harradine, founder of Skinny Slabs in Cambridgeshire, did not regret taking a stand to sell her baked treats which don’t use sugar or butter.

She said: “We used to visit the food festival every year in the past and this is the first time we’ve exhibited. Sales have been very good and people love they can have something like a brownie which is very healthy and tasty.”

There were big queues at the stand for Harrison and Griffiths, where their mouth-watering Caribbean cakes were on sale.

The award-winning Colin Harrison and Paulette Griffiths, who are based in Nottinghamshire, experienced a boost in sales after appearing on James Martin’s Saturday Morning cooking show on ITV with their Jamaican Rum and Caribbean fruit Cakes

The Food Theatre packed for a presentation by Stephen Hallam on Melton pork pies

Paulette told us: “This festival has been amazing for us.

"We sold out on Saturday and had to go home and bake some more.”

It was great to see lots of young food and drink producers at the festival, such as sisters Ellie and Anna Guest, who were there to showcase their Arlo’s Chocolate company based in Warwickshire.

The centrepiece for the girls is their chocolate fountain – they serve milk chocolate, white chocolate and biscoff, with cups or skewers of strawberries, grapes, marshmallows and brownies.

Cathy Harradine on her Skinny Slabs stand at the East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

Anna said: “We started the business because we just love chocolate and we eat it all the time.

"We’ve done well today – children love to see the fountain working.”

There were plenty of Melton traders at the festival, including a stand for The Melton Cheeseboard and The Feast and the Furious – which specialises in smoked foods at the Stockyard.

The two businesses are now both run by Chris and Jon Oakes, with the cheese shop still trading at Windsor Street.

Festival customers could buy a range of goods from both businesses with many intrigued by the technique of smoking a huge range of different products.

It was a very busy weekend for the street food traders at the event and for Round Corner Brewing, whose Tap Room was serving the brewery’s award-winning beers in very good numbers.

Mike Towell selling bread and pastries from Olivia's Bakery at East Midlands Food Festival at Melton Mowbray

Live cooking and baking demonstrations were well attended in the Food Theatre and youngsters enjoyed activities in the Kids’ Zone.

Melton Folk and the EAGA Gospel Choir provided live music on both days.