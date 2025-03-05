Brockleby's Pies MD Ian Jalland celebrates with the Supreme Champion title at the 2023 British Pie Awards

Judges will gather this morning (Wednesday) in Melton’s St Mary’s Church for the annual British Pie Awards.

Nearly 1,000 pies have been entered with all producers dreaming of winning the Supreme Champion title, the so-called ‘Pie of Pies’.

The 2023 winners of the top prize was Asfordby Hill-based Brockleby's Pies, with their acclamed Moo & Blue pie.

The small team of piemakers are keen to scoop up further awards to join the 30-plus others proudly displayed on their wall as they enter six pies this year with anticipation.

MD and founder, Ian Jalland, reflected on the business impact of winning the title: "People are passionate about pies and the attention and interest that these pie awards generate are absolutely astonishing.

"From Melton to Melbourne in Australia, our pies were on everyone's lips.

"Against a backdrop of a media frenzy, I ramped up our production overnight but that merely scratched the surface of demand for what immediately became an infamous award-winning Moo & Blue pie.

"Turnover doubled and staff were on cloud nine. If you're ever in doubt about entering awards I highly recommend putting your hat in the ring."

Every pie in the range carries a quirky name and a back story.

The six Ian has chosen to go under the spotlight this year are: The Cluck-A-Berry, The Penguin, The Moo & Blue, The Snake & Pygmy, The Bang Bang and the Summer Isles Salmon Pie.

We eat over £1billion worth of pies every year, hot-cold, sweet-savoury and now gluten free, vegan, and fusion, to name just a few.