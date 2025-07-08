Stuart Broad (left) and Harry Gurney are preparing to launch their pub

Former cricketers Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney are expanding their company to include a third pub.

They’ve made a huge success of award-winning pubs, The Tap & Run at Upper Broughton and The Griffin Inn at Swithland, and they will soon launch The Long Hop at Burton-on-Trent.

The Cat & Wickets Pub Company, founded by Stuart and Harry back in 2016, will be taking over the site currently known as The Winery, with the rebrand to The Long Hop, expected to open on Friday August 1.

Bookings will go live soon, and guests are encouraged to keep an eye on social media for updates.

Harry Gurney with team members Jack and Avril at The Long Hop ahead of its launch

Stuart, who retired in July 2023 after a glittering career as one of England greatest ever Test players, commented: “This is a really exciting next step for us.

“Burton has such a proud brewing history and strong sense of community, we’re looking forward to becoming part of that and sharing what we do best.”

Harry, who made his name in the game as a top class one-day player at home and abroad, added: “We’ve been on the lookout for the right location for some time, and this site felt like the perfect fit.

"The team is ready to hit the ground running and we’re buzzing to bring The Long Hop to life.”

The company say The Long Hop, located at Manor Drive, ‘will bring The Cat & Wickets’ signature blend of fantastic food, outstanding drinks, and warm hospitality to Burton, all delivered with a touch of cricketing charm’.

While the venue is expected to evolve in the coming months, the team is committed to preserving the character of the building as part of its next chapter.

Stuart and Harry overcame the devastating blow of The Tap and Run burning to the ground in a huge fire in October 2022 but it was rebuilt and reopened just a year later.

The duo have won prestigious industry and hospitality awards for both of their pubs.

They also also owned The Three Crowns, at Wymeswold, but decided not to renew the lease three years ago due in part to the challenges of keeping it going during the Covid pandemic.