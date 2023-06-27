Round Corner Brewing's first live music festival takes place on Saturday

The event, called Sound Corner Music Festival, runs from 2pm until late at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site.

A wide range of artists will be playing different styles from rock to jazz, with street food served and the brewery’s tap room selling beer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Acts billed to appear are Unit 4, Emily Victoria, DJ Cole, Stephen Tanner and Round Corner Blues Band.