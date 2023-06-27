Brewery to host its first ever live music festival
Live music will be playing for the first time at Melton’s Round Corner Brewing this weekend.
By Nick Rennie
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:10 BST
The event, called Sound Corner Music Festival, runs from 2pm until late at the Stockyard, on the livestock market site.
A wide range of artists will be playing different styles from rock to jazz, with street food served and the brewery’s tap room selling beer.
Acts billed to appear are Unit 4, Emily Victoria, DJ Cole, Stephen Tanner and Round Corner Blues Band.
The event is free to attend.