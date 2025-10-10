The new Brockleby's Pie Shop in Melton Mowbray, which opens on Saturday October 18

A prize of £300 is up for grabs for the winner of a pie-eating contest celebrating the grand opening of Brockleby’s Pie Shop in Melton Mowbray.

The award-winning business, based at Asfordby Hill, opens its new store on Saturday October 18 in the unit formerly occupied by Caffe Italia at 10 Church Street.

Highlights of the launch, which starts at 11am, will be the ceremonial cutting of a pork pie, live music and a chance to buy the company’s pies, including the Moo & Blue, which was named Supreme Champion at the 2023 British Pie Awards.

There will also be a pie-eating contest running all day with participants charged £5 to compete for the big cash prize by eating a selection of Brockleby’s pies.

Alongside the fun, guests can enjoy special tasters and plenty more surprises throughout the day.

Brockleby’s Pies was founded in 2003 by cattle farmer Ian Jalland, whose family have farmed in the area for over 500 years.

Ian commented: “We want the Pie Shop to be more than just a place to grab a bite - it’s about creating an experience.

“From golden pastry to hearty fillings, and from interactive food experience workshops to evenings of good food and laughter, we’re here to celebrate the very best of Melton’s food culture.”

The shop will offer not only a wide range of delicious pies, teas, coffees but also themed dining evenings, hands-on food experience workshops, and community events designed to bring people together through food.

Email [email protected] to book a place in the pie-eating contest.