Belvoir Farm farm manager Keith Challen and ecologist Connor Butler

Comedy actor and globe-trotting traveller, Michael Palin, narrates a television documentary focusing on soft drinks producer, Belvoir Farm, on Friday.

The famous elderflower fields at the Bottesford-based company will be the star of the show in the first episode of Channel 5 series, ‘The Secret Life of Trees’.

It follows the incredible lives of trees – from their beginning as tiny seeds through to magnificent giants and into old age, revealing the secrets of how they communicate, how they drink and even how some of the three trillion trees on our planet are as old as the pyramids.

The episode focuses on the important role hedgerows play in the UK’s natural environment — including how elderflower, one of Belvoir Farm’s key cordial ingredients, is pollinated by a surprising insect.

Ecologist Connor Butler pictured during filming at Belvoir Farm

Instead of bees, it’s tiny bugs called thrips that pollinate elderflowers.

Ecologist, Connor Butler, visited Belvoir Farm’s 60-acre organic plantation to explain how these little insects help the flowers grow by feeding on their pollen.

“While many of us squirm at the thought of insects, they play an essential role in all of our lives, with around a third of the food and drink we consume requiring insects as part of its production” explains Connor.

“Elderflowers have an unusual approach compared to most other plants, relying mostly on thrips - tiny insects no bigger than a full stop.

Elderflower coming into bloom at Belvoir Farm

"It was a great joy to spend a day filming at Belvoir Farm, especially as someone who loves insects.

"I was pleasantly surprised by how much nature I saw on the farm, from solitary bees to longhorn beetles and butterflies.”

Michael Palin is heard talking about the visit to Belvoir Farm: “For many trees, the creation of new life starts with one of the most dramatic displays in the natural world: blossom, and there was certainly plenty of blossom on view at that time.

"And to learn how seeds are made and how the elderflower blossom is crucial to a tree ‘having sex’.

"And once a seed is formed, it uses ingenious ways, like the spiralling sycamore helicopter seed, to travel far from the parent tree.

"And then from the bare soil a brand-new tree will begin to grow.”

The programme was filmed during Belvoir Farm’s annual elderflower harvest in June.

Company MD, Pev Manners, gave the film crew a tour of the fields and explained how the business relies on local people to help with the harvest.

They also filmed some pickers from the community who were gathering flowers at the time.

Belvoir Farm pays local pickers by the kilo and many families and individuals from the area take part each year.

The elderflowers are collected, weighed, and turned into Belvoir’s well-known Elderflower Cordial — one of the company’s most popular drinks.

“We’re the only drinks company I know of that still makes elderflower drinks the proper way - using real, freshly picked flowers, not artificial flavourings,” he continues.

“The whole team is completely obsessed with getting it right.

"That attention to detail is why we produce over eight million elderflower drinks a year, and why our 750ml Elderflower Presse is the UK’s top-selling premium adult soft drink.”

You can watch the show at 9pm on Friday or stream it afterwards on the My5 catch-up service.