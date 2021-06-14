Belvoir Castle opens its first ever estate farmshop

The Duchess of Rutland pictured outside the new Belvoir Estate farmshop at the Engine Yard EMN-210614-080334001

Belvoir Farm Shop and the Fuel Tank Brasserie, which both opened on Friday, are based at the Engine Yard artisan shopping village, adjacent to the castle, which is open seven days a week.

The Duchess of Rutland has had a long-held ambition to include a farmshop in the blueprint for the retail mall since it opened nearly three year ago.

It sources fresh and organic fruits, vegetables and groceries as well as freshly baked artisan bread on a daily basis, directly from local growers and partners.

The new Belvoir Estate farmshop at the Engine Yard EMN-210614-080345001

The new offer is being delivered in partnership with Wild Jacks, a local company that has its roots in farming, production and supply chain and is home to well-known Lincolnshire brands with a heritage in sustainability.

The Duchess said: “We have an abundance of wonderful produce on this estate and with the opening of our new farm shop, it is the perfect opportunity to create a farm to fork offer of locally sourced food and drink.

“Wild Jacks bring that unique element to help us develop an extra special, premium offering, with their experience in championing local produce.

“We are always looking to provide more reasons for people to spend a day at the Engine Yard and Castle and I am delighted that the farmshop will offer options that are not readily available anywhere else in the Vale and further strengthen the food offer across the whole retail village for both the local community and the day visitor.”

Locally sourced produce and a wide range of specialty items are available either in store or to pre-order, including a range aimed at children including healthy smoothies, marshmallow packs to toast, dinosaur pasta and children friendly vegan sauces.

Artisan breads will be baked daily in-house, with zero waste packaging options for loose product.

The farmshop also offers a picnic hire service offering breakfast boxes and luxury hampers for those wishing to stay and enjoy the surroundings.

Alongside this new venture is the creation of the new brasserie on the upper floor of the Fuel Tank.

The menu features appetisers, starters and mains, all made in-house using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Beef, lamb, pheasant, venison, duck and partridge will all be included in the seasonal menu and there will be a monthly game dinner and paired wine night during the shooting season.

While the Fuel Tank cafebar on the ground floor retains its informal and rustic feel, the upstairs brasserie has been transformed into a fine dining setting to offer a premium and memorable high-end experience for a special occasion with a table reserved for all diners for pre and post drinks in the Balloon Bar to create a complete evening offer for couples, families and friends.

It comes alongside the relaunch of the Engine Yard outdoor kitchens to bring a refreshed and revitalised food offer to the shopping village.

There are plans in place to open ‘The Duchess Parlour’, which will offer Champagne, an oyster bar and high tea.