Charlie Donovan outside her Charlie's Bar in Melton Mowbray

A Melton bar owner says she is ‘truly devastated’ to have to close her business after the borough council decided to sell off the property she trades from.

We reported earlier this month that the future of Charlie’s Bar – which is based in the town centre’s oldest property, 5-7 King Street – was uncertain because the licence holder, BeerHeadZ, was pulling out at the end of December.

Melton Borough Council, which owns the building, had announced it was considering selling it because of the cost to the authority of maintaining the grade two listed property and of having it potentially empty when the licensee ended its agreement.

Charlie Donovan, who started Charlie’s Bar two years ago and who has built up a healthy and loyal customer base, was keen to take on the licence herself to continue trading and the council said it would consider her application.

The historic 5-7 King Street, in Melton Borough Council, which will now be put up for sale

But councillors at their latest cabinet meeting elected to sell the building as soon as possible – a report to the meeting stated that it would cost the council around £7,000 a year if was empty. Consideration will be given to community groups who may want to buy it as an asset of community value.

Following the decision, Charlie posted on her bar’s Facebook page: “I’m devastated by the choice of MBC (Melton Council) but I am humbled by the amount of support we’ve had and the amazing friends I’ve made during this venture, I would like to thank my staff for making this pleasurable.

“I’d like to thank with all my heart my loyal custom base, you’re all amazing!

“I’m going to miss you all terribly but let’s see what we can do moving forward… I’ll be keeping my social media active for any updates on the future and I do hope to see you all soon!”

The report to the cabinet meeting stated: “All options other than sale retain an element of significant risk in relation to council finances due to the current condition of the property with significant investment required to bring it to a lettable standard and to ensure the premises meets all relevant standards.”

After the meeting, the council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, told the Melton Times: “Over the years different businesses have tried to make a go of trading there.

"Unfortunately, it has not been a success. As a very historic building of great heritage value, we all want it to survive and be used. At the same time, it is a large liability for Melton’s tax payers.

"For this reason, we have decided to offer it on the open market but with two provisos.

"The first is that the building is properly preserved and secondly groups who wish to try the ‘asset of community value’ route to acquiring and using the property will be welcome and indeed encouraged.

"The decision was taken by cabinet in public after a lengthy discussion with all pros and cons given a fair hearing.”

The final opening days will be Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.