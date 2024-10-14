The Olivia's Bakery stand at the East Midlands Food Festival in Melton Mowbray earlier this month

A new food and drink business is opening up at Melton Mowbray’s Stockyard tomorrow (Tuesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia’s Coffee and Bakery, which specialises in Sourdough breads, pastries, cakes and coffee, will be trading from a unit at the livestock market site, off Scalford Road.

The business already has a connection with the Stockyard, having sold its products there at markets over the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jose Diaz, the owner of Olivia’s Coffee and Bakery, said: “We have always felt welcomed at the Stockyard every time we did our market stall there and were looking for a more permanent location.

"So when the unit became available we didn't hesitate taking it.

"We are really looking forward to opening in the Stockyard and invite all our customers to come along.”

Hugh Brown, CEO of the Stockyard, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled that Olivia’s Coffee and Bakery have chosen the Stockyard at Melton Mowbray to continue their amazing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is another great example of bringing exciting food retailers to the area and we can’t wait to see the people of Melton, and beyond, enjoy what is on offer.”

After tomorrow’s launch day, Olivia’s will be open at the site on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from next week.

Jose trained as a chef in Madrid and soon discovered he had a special skill for baking.

He moved to England in 2015 and the company’s production HQ is at the Wymeswold Business Quarter at Burton on the Wolds.

The business joins Feast and the Furious, Round Corner Brewing and the Fur and Feather Cocktail Bar and gin distillery at the Stockyard.