Great British Bake Off star Josh Smalley shows off his celebratory cakes for Belvoir Farm's 40th birthdayGreat British Bake Off star Josh Smalley shows off his celebratory cakes for Belvoir Farm's 40th birthday
Belvoir Farm has teamed up with Great British Bake Off finalist, Josh Smalley, to celebrate 40 years of its elderflower harvest and cordial this June.

The Leicestershire baker, who recently starred in the Channel 4 show, is helping the soft drinks company mark their milestone birthday with the creation of a special elderflower-themed cake and afternoon tea menu.

The recipes took centre stage at a vintage 1980s-themed floral tea party in the company’s elderflower fields and they have also been released for bakers to try at home.

Josh commented: “I'm a big fan of Belvoir Farm drinks and often use them in my bakes, so I’m delighted to be supporting this wonderful local business in their 40th anniversary year.”

Belvoir Farm MD Pev Manners added: “As a fellow Leicesterfarian, we thought it would be fun to work with Josh on a special afternoon tea menu to help us celebrate.”

Click HERE to see Josh’s special recipes for Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm.

