The Stag and Hounds, at Burrough-on-the-Hill, which has gone up for sale

Acclaimed chef, Dom Clarke, is selling the 16th-century Stag and Hounds pub, at Burrough-on-the-Hill.

It was reopened by Dom in late 2019 when it was known as Grant’s Free House – he decided to give the pub its old name, which relates to the area’s hunting heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then, the Stag and Hounds has garnered a number of awards, including the Great Food Club, Dining Pub of the Year for 2021, a Michelin Bib Gourmand, placing on Estrella Damm's Top 100 Gastropubs in 2022 and 2023, and winning Leicestershire Tourism Pub of the Year.

The pub is held on a 10-year private free of tie lease, with five years remaining, and is being marketed by Everard Cole.

Jon Heald, a director at the company, said: “The Stag and Hounds is a wonderful property in a very sought-after village.

"The property boasts a wealth of character features and whilst Dom has created an amazing destination dining-pub with an excellent reputation, the sale presents a tremendous opportunity for a new owner to acquire what has once again been voted one of the best gastropubs in the country and provides a great platform to take the business further.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The property has a number of character features and has a front Bar, with brick-built bar servery, approximately 18 covers, feature fireplace, wooden flooring and steps up to the rear area with an additional 10 covers, feature fireplace and bar servery.

The front restaurant area provides 18 more covers and has exposed stone walls, timber hatch bar servery, wooden floor and beamed ceilings.

A separate light and airy dining area to the rear of the building provides an additional 16 covers, with wooden flooring and double glazed bi-fold

doors opening out the rear paved patio.

Decking to the rear, a paved patio and beer garden area has capacity for another 40 seated customers.

Advertisement

Advertisement