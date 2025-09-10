The Brockleby's Pies stands at last year's PieFest - the business is to open a shop in Melton Mowbray next month

An award-winning local piemaking business is to open a shop in Melton Mowbray town centre next month.

Brockleby’s Pie Shop is taking over the unit formerly occupied by Caffe Italia on Church Street with a grand opening event planned for Saturday October 18.

The team at Brockleby’s Pies is based at Asfordby Hill after the business was formed in 2003 by cattle farmer Ian Jalland, whose family have farmed in the area for over 500 years.

Customers at the new shop will be able to buy a range of pies, as well as tea and coffee, and there are also plans for themed dining evenings, hands-on food experience workshops, and community events which the business says will be designed to bring people together through food.

To celebrate the grand opening, the shop will host an all-day pie-eating competition - inviting locals and visitors, alike, to test their appetites and claim pie-fuelled glory.

Alongside the fun, guests can enjoy freshly baked pies for sale, special tasters, and plenty more surprises throughout the day.

A spokesperson for the business said: “We want the pie shop to be more than just a place to grab a bite – it’s about creating an experience.

“From golden pastry to hearty fillings, and from interactive food experience workshops to evenings of good food and laughter, we’re here to celebrate the very best of Melton’s food culture.”

Brockleby’s Pies made national headlines two years ago when it won the coveted Supreme Champion title at the British Pie Awards, in Melton, with its Moo & Blue pie, a delicious steak and ale pie is enriched with Stilton cheese, which beat competition from over 900 other entries to claim the top prize.

The new shop will fittingly open in the shadow of St Mary’s Church. where Ian received that prestigious trophy, which led to a surge in orders from near and far.

The team at Brockleby’s make 25 different pies with up to 10,000 emerging from the bakery every week with ingredients sourced locally within a 30-mile radius.

It runs popular pie-making workshops and customers can also now sign up to make bread, sausages, pizzas and pasta with them as well.