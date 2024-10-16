Apple Day at the country park
Organised by the team at the Melton Green Transition group, it will run from 10am and 3pm and all are welcome.
You are invited to bring apples to press and empty bottles to fill with apple juice.
Donations of apples can also be dropped off for storing ahead of the event.
There will be apple produce and cakes for sale and Cidentro Cider will be offering tasting and sales on the day.
Other attractions will be family activities, live music, Morris dancing, information from the Wildlife Trust and Woodland Trust and prizes up for grabs in a raffle.
Melton Green Transition is a growing group of local people who feel that Melton can be a more caring and closely linked, sustainable, healthy and low carbon environment.
For more information about the event, email [email protected] or call 01664 464823.
