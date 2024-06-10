A summer bandstand concert in Melton's New Park

It is going to be a busy summer in Melton Mowbray with loads of fun events taking place in the town centre, the parks and the livestock market site.

Strongmen and women will be wowing the crowds, brass bands will be playing for us, piemakers serving up their delicious products and vintage lovers indulging their passions.

The ever popular summer bandstand concerts began at the weekend and they continue in New Park on June 30 (Rutland Concert Band), July 7 (Stamford Stompers), July 14 (The Harborough Band), July 21 (The Melton Band), August 4 (The Syston Band), August 11 (Croft Silver Band) and August 18 (Nottingham Concert Band).

There will be loads of treats to enjoy at the annual PieFest and SpiritFest at the Stockyard on the weekend of August 3 and 4.

Action from a previous Power in the Park event in Melton's Play Close

As well as the pies and spirits, there will be stalls selling lots more food and drink and a full programme of talks, tastings and workshops.

Power in the Park is back in the Play Close on Saturday August 17 to showcase more amazing shows of strength from both able bodies and disabled men and women.

It has attracted big crowds in the first two years and the free event is sure to do so again with lots of family entertainment and activities plus a range of food vendors serving on the day.

The Market Place is the focus for a monthly soul night with live music, with vintage and classic car meet.

A pie-making workshop at Melton's PieFest and SpiritFest event

These will take place on the last Friday of each month up to September, from 5pm until dusk.

This is in addition to the popular Vintage Craft Markets on the first Sunday of each month through to September – these daytime events feature local crafters, local produce, music, food, drinks and classic cars displayed in the Market Place.

Street Food Fridays have also restarted in the town centre with a variety of hot food being served up to the backdrop of live music – next ones are on July 5, August 2 and September 6.