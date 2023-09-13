News you can trust since 1859
All set for Melton's two-day beer and cider festival

Melton’s popular annual beer and cider festival starts on Friday morning.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Melton's beer festival will feature 50 different beersMelton's beer festival will feature 50 different beers
The event, which runs through until Saturday, is being held once again at the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site off Scalford Road.

More than 50 beers will be available sample, as well as a range of ciders and spirits.

There will also be live music throughout the two days and plenty of food served up.

Among the performers playing at the festivals are cover band BASH, who plays hits from across several decades.

Round Corner Brewing’s Tap Room will be open, as well as the Fur and Feather cocktail bar, which are both located at the site.

Tickets for the event cost £5 – CAMRA members get in free of charge – and the festival will run from 11am to midnight on both days.

This will be the 21st year the festival has been staged in the town.

Related topics:MeltonTicketsCAMRA