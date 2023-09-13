Melton's beer festival will feature 50 different beers

The event, which runs through until Saturday, is being held once again at the Stockyard, on the town’s livestock market site off Scalford Road.

More than 50 beers will be available sample, as well as a range of ciders and spirits.

There will also be live music throughout the two days and plenty of food served up.

Among the performers playing at the festivals are cover band BASH, who plays hits from across several decades.

Round Corner Brewing’s Tap Room will be open, as well as the Fur and Feather cocktail bar, which are both located at the site.

Tickets for the event cost £5 – CAMRA members get in free of charge – and the festival will run from 11am to midnight on both days.