A gluten-free pie named champion for first time ever at British Pie Awards

The Pieminister Gluten Free Mooless Pie named Supreme Champion at the British Pie Awards 2022

Bristol-based Piemaster scooped the coveted ‘Pie of Pies’ title with its Gluten Free Mooless Pie, a vegetarian jackfruit ‘steak’, gluten-free craft ale and black pepper pie.

The vegetarian product beat off competition from a record-breaking entry of 975 other pies, which were assessed by more than 150 judges in St Mary’s Church on Wednesday ahead of today’s trophy presentation event at the same venue.

It was the first entry for the ‘Free-From’ category to triumph and reflects a shift bakers and butchers are making within the pie industry, to develop recipes suitable for everyone, with all dietary requirements.

Commenting on this year’s champion pie, Matthew O’Callaghan, chair of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the awards, said: “This was a superb pie, it looked good and had a nice even golden bake.

“The pastry was crunchy complimented by the moist filling, which had bite and the balance of flavours in the pie was just right.

“Up to now, gluten-free pies were always compared unfavourably with other pies.

“With this pie, gluten-free pies are now equal to any other pie.

“Being vegetarian and gluten-free, Pieminister’s Mooless Pie is an ‘Everybody’s Pie’, be they vegetarian or meat eater, gluten tolerant or intolerant.

“Serve this at a meal and almost everyone’s a winner. Congratulations to Pieminister.”

Pieminister beat 35 other contenders in the free-from category, as well as being named Supreme Champion, and it also entered two others, Gluten-Free Moo - British beef steak and gluten-free craft ale pie - and Gluten-Free Ranger, a free-range chicken and ham pie with leek and thyme.

Competition in other categories included a Christmas Dinner Pie, a Crab Potato and Chives Pasty, and a whacky Kangaroo and Tasmanian Pepperberry Pie.

Along with a trophy and the coveted overall title, Pieminister has won an expenses paid trip to a future British Fair in Japan courtesy of the generosity of the Hankyu Department Store.

One of the judges at the awards was the Japanese chef and writer, Yukari Elliott, who is currently editing a book on British pies for the Japanese market.

It follows the victory for Bowring Butchers last year, when its traditional British Meat and Potato pie was named ‘pie of pies’.