In terms of leaving a legacy for generations of Melton stage performers few can match Yvonne Makins, who has passed away aged 72.

Yvonne launched Trevonne Stage School back in 1973 with husband Trevor and it continues to thrive today under the leadership of their daughter, Hayley Sessions.

The family is still coming to terms with the loss of Yvonne, who died in November just a week after being diagnosed with cancer of the gallbladder.

They have been inundated with sympathy cards from many of the people who have performed with Trevonne over the last 50 years.

Yvonne Makins taking a class at Trevonne Stage School in Melton

Reflecting on the sudden loss of his soulmate, Trevor told the Melton Times: “We were in Spain for a month with our grandchildren.

“Yvonne had stomach pains, she had it checked out when we came home, they sent her to Glenfield Hospital and three weeks later she was gone.

“It was horrible, there is no other way to put it. We are all devastated.”

Yvonne was born in Wigston, near Leicester, and she started dancing at a local club when she aged five.

Yvonne Makins pictured on stage in her younger years

She joined the Ann Oliver Stage School in Leicester as a performer and teacher and was given the Melton Mowbray branch as a 21st birthday gift.

At that time it had only 12 pupils with classes held at the Drill Hall, on Asfordby Road. It was renamed Trevonne as a mix of Yvonne and Trevor’s names and has gone from strength to strength with dancers performing shows at Melton Theatre and appearing in local pantos.

Trevor, who has been a panto legend in the town for decades, recalled when he first met his beloved Yvonne: “I was in a panto at Earl Shilton and Ann Oliver’s supplied the dancers.

“Yvonne happened to be one of them and that’s when we first met.

Trevor and Yvonne Makins

"We got on very well, things developed and we got married in 1972.”

Trevonne had various homes in the early years, including Venture House and the theatre but a dream was realised for Yvonne when the organisation moved to its own studio in North Street in 2021.

Trevor said Yvonne developed a real rapport with all of her students while also being a hard taskmaster.

He said: “We have generations of dancers passing through the school over the years.

Yvonne Makins (top left) with Trevonne teachers and dancers

"Some of the children we had there 50 years ago, we’ve taught their children and grandchildren since then.

“To see them go on stage in the annual pantomime, there is nothing better. She was proud as punch with them all. If they did anything wrong though she certainly let them know, don’t worry about that.”

As a special tribute to Yvonne, the school is showing old film footage of Trevonne shows at Melton Theatre in June, when former members will be invited.

Her big love was ballet and musicals – she watched Les Miserables over 40 times with Trevor, in New York and Germany as well as the West End.

He added: “The day we got married we went to the Royal Opera House in London and saw Dame Margot Fontaine performing in a ballet. That was a lovely day.”

Yvonne also had a love for dogs and entering them in agility shows.

She leaves daughters Hayley and Rachel and six grandchildren.