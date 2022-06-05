Your Platinum Jubilee street party pictures across the Melton area

Residents in Moorleas Lane, Waltham, enjoy their street party on Friday

You’ve been sending us photos of your street parties and here are the latest shots as communities have really come together.

The latest pictures here were taken in Tweed Drive and Newbury Drive in Melton and Moorleas Lane at Waltham-on-the-Wolds.

The party in Newbury Lane was also attended by residents on nearby Everest Drive and the very top of Welby Lane.

The street party in Newbury Avenue, Melton

The street party in Tweed Drive, Melton, with the Lancaster Bomber pictured above the bunting during its flypast

The street party in Tweed Drive, Melton