Youngsters raise money for Children In Need with danceathon

Young children have raised money for the Children In Need charity by strutting their stuff.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT
Children and helpers at Great Dalby pre-school taking part in their danceathon for Children In NeedChildren and helpers at Great Dalby pre-school taking part in their danceathon for Children In Need
They took part in a special danceathon organised by Great Dalby Pre-School.

Jo Wright said: “We held a danceathon throughout the day and we had a bake sale.

"With money still coming in, so far we have raised around £85 for Children In Need.”

The BBC fundraiser generated more than £33million for a range of charities which support children following their annual telethon and entertainment night on Friday.

