Young children have raised money for the Children In Need charity by strutting their stuff.

Children and helpers at Great Dalby pre-school taking part in their danceathon for Children In Need

They took part in a special danceathon organised by Great Dalby Pre-School.

Jo Wright said: “We held a danceathon throughout the day and we had a bake sale.

"With money still coming in, so far we have raised around £85 for Children In Need.”