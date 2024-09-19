Some of the young Ukrainians living in Leicestershire who took part in the event at DMU

Dozens of young Ukrainians who fled the war in their country to settle in Leicestershire have come together to share experiences, learn new things and make new friends.

The 11 to 18-year-olds, and their families, got together at De Montfort University in Leicester.

They were able to ask a guest panel of young Ukrainians questions about their experiences of growing up in England through to issues such as choosing GCSE subjects, chat with the teen health team and enjoy a screening of Inside Out 2 with Ukrainian subtitles.

Parents also had the chance to speak to a Ukrainian teacher who has her own teenage children to help them understand local education and school systems.

Some of the young Ukrainians living in Leicestershire on the panel at DMU

The event was organised by Leicestershire County Council, which is currently appealing for people who are interested in becoming hosts to Ukrainian guests already living in the area to get in touch.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, Leicestershire County Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “Many people across Leicestershire have been so welcoming to Ukrainian families; more than 500 have opened-up their homes as hosts and we are incredibly grateful for their support.

“However, leaving your homeland and living in a completely new country can be isolating and present various barriers, which is why we felt it was really important to get young people together to share their experiences and make new connections.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part and helped out, including volunteers from De Montfort University.”

Speaking after the event, attendee Sofiia Rudenko said: “It was very nice to share experiences in our native language about English schools, colleges, GCSE and A levels. It was really helpful.”

Viktoriia Vasylieva added: “The atmosphere was lovely too. It really felt like home.”

With the continuing conflict, many Ukrainian families are still seeking sanctuary here in Leicestershire and there are some that now need new hosts to live with.

Small grants are also available for community groups or charities that work to support Ukrainians to access services, connect in their communities and to live well in Leicestershire.

These have been provided via government funding given to the council to run the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Click HERE if you’re interested in hosting a Ukrainian family in Leicestershire.