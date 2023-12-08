Schoolchildren from Melton and Rutland have the thrill of designing a Christmas card for the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns presents her Christmas card - designed by local schoolchildren following a competition - to Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

Local MP, Alicia Kearns, has today (Friday) announced this year’s top entries in her popular annual Christmas card competition and the top four designs feature on her official card this year.

She was delighted to present one of the cards to Rishi Sunak, bearing the winning entry on the front, from Marcus, a year four pupil at Oakham’s English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Runners-up are two Melton pupils – Oscar, a year five student at Swallowdale Primary School and Elsie, who is in year four from St Francis Primary School.

Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns with the winner of her Christmas card competition, Marcus of English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy in Oakham

There was also a special commendation award for Pola, from in year four at St Francis Primary School.

The winning design will be printed and sent out as Alicia’s official Christmas card, with the runners-up and special commendation designs also featured inside.

This year’s competition – following the theme of ‘Father Christmas’ House’ – was once again a very difficult one to judge with Alicia receiving over 100 entries from across the Rutland, Melton, Vale of Belvoir and Harborough villages.

Mrs Kearns said: “I've really enjoyed getting into the festive spirit judging this year’s wonderful selection of designs.

The winning design in MP Alicia Kearns' Christmas card contest, entered by Marcus, of English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy, Oakham

"Thank you to all of you who took the time to pick up your pens and pencils to submit an entry.