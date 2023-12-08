Winners of MP's Christmas card competition announced
Local MP, Alicia Kearns, has today (Friday) announced this year’s top entries in her popular annual Christmas card competition and the top four designs feature on her official card this year.
She was delighted to present one of the cards to Rishi Sunak, bearing the winning entry on the front, from Marcus, a year four pupil at Oakham’s English Martyrs Catholic Voluntary Academy.
Runners-up are two Melton pupils – Oscar, a year five student at Swallowdale Primary School and Elsie, who is in year four from St Francis Primary School.
There was also a special commendation award for Pola, from in year four at St Francis Primary School.
The winning design will be printed and sent out as Alicia’s official Christmas card, with the runners-up and special commendation designs also featured inside.
This year’s competition – following the theme of ‘Father Christmas’ House’ – was once again a very difficult one to judge with Alicia receiving over 100 entries from across the Rutland, Melton, Vale of Belvoir and Harborough villages.
Mrs Kearns said: “I've really enjoyed getting into the festive spirit judging this year’s wonderful selection of designs.
"Thank you to all of you who took the time to pick up your pens and pencils to submit an entry.
“There were some incredibly creative interpretations of this year’s theme which made my job choosing the winner an especially tough decision.”