Vulnerable families in Leicestershire to get £1.5M ‘Levelling Up’ support

Latest news EMN-220302-164104001

The money will be used to tackle the challenges they face, including those which put them at risk of neglect or harm, and dedicated key workers will work with family members to resolve issues at an early stage to prevent them developing into more serious problems.

Through the Supporting Families programme, families will get support to leave abusive relationships, receive joined-up help for mental health issues and assistance will be given to enable people to find work.

A focus will also be on working directly with children and young people on how to stay safe online, understanding grooming and the risks of sexual and criminal exploitation and how to deal with emotions and feelings positively.

Minister for Levelling up Communities, Kemi Badenoch, who also announced Rutland would get £161,333 to support families in need there, said: “As a society we must help the most vulnerable in our communities and the government is focused on giving families the support they need to build a better future.

“Our Supporting Families programme in the East Midlands plays an integral role as we recover from the pandemic, making sure children get back to school, helping those who have lost their jobs get back into work, protecting people’s mental health and stopping domestic abuse.”

Over 5,000 vulnerable families will be supported across the East Midlands with a total investment of more than £15million.

Meanwhile, Leicestershire County Council has been reacting to yesterday’s announcement that the county is one of only nine areas of the country invited to agree a new ‘county funding deal’.

The council had submitted a bid back in the autumn and its success was confirmed in the Levelling Up White Paper.

Nick Rushton, county council leader, said: “The wellbeing of children and young people has been an important part of our bid, which I believe has made it particularly attractive to government.

“Leicestershire has lost out for far too long – so we’re fully committed to levelling up.

“I look forward to working with Michael Gove and his ministerial team to get the best possible deal for Leicestershire’s residents.”