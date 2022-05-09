Village's children get a safe place to play

Villagers celebrate the opening of their new playground at Great Dalby

The equipment has been installed in a fenced off area adjacent to Vine Farm’s Milk Shed, where local people go to buy fresh milk produced by its cows.

It was officially opened, in bright sunshine, by Fijian rugby star, Nemani Nadolo, who plays for Leicester Tigers and who lives locally.

It all started through members of The Great Dalby Playground Project, who organised a fundraising drive.

Major grants were also secured from The National Lottery Community Fund, Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation and a Biffa Award through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Payton, one of the organisers, said: “Not only will the children of Great Dalby and surrounding villages benefit from the playground, but because it’s situated next to the Milk Shed, where people of the area come to get their milk and buy milk shakes and coffees, etc, it will provide a much needed meeting place for families and friends.

“Up until now, the children at our pre-school have had no apparatus on which to climb and explore.

"This equipment provides for a wide range of ages and abilities, and it will not only aid their physical development, but as they attempt more challenging things in a safe environment, it will enhance their self-confidence.”