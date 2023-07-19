Forest school activities at Wymeswold pre-school

The initiative enables the youngsters to learn outside the classroom and get close to nature, as well as developing their emotional and physical skills.

Dandara, which has recently completed new homes at its nearby The Meadows development in the village, has given the pre-school £2,000 to help with the project.

Children at Wymeswold pre-school benefit from weekly forest school activities held in the village scout grounds, such as shelter building, scavenger hunts, making rope ladders, as well as enjoying hot chocolate around the campfire.

Nichola Hather, from the pre-school, said: “This donation will go a long way in ensuring we can keep the forest school sessions running for all the children that we teach.

"Each session brings something new, no two are ever the same.

"It's one of those activities that the children talk about non-stop leading up to it, so it’s great to know we can expand the sessions further.”

Rachel Lindop, head of sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, says: “Children at this age are naturally inquisitive about their surroundings, and forest school is a great way for them to learn about nature through first-hand experience.

“It’s brilliant to see the positive impact that outdoor learning has on the children, and it is something we are delighted to support.