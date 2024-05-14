Waltham Hall Nursing Home, which is to close next month

Devastated families have been given the news that Waltham Hall Nursing Home is to close next month.

The Robinson family – the owners since 1987 – say the home, which has capacity for up to 81 residents, is no longer viable as a business.

Some guests will be rehoused at the company’s other site, Aslockton Hall Nursing Home, in Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire County Council has also offered to find alternative accommodation for others.

But it is still very disruptive for the elderly residents who have been settled at the the Waltham home, which is located off the A607 Melton Road in the village.

The entrance to Waltham Hall Nursing Home

The news follows almost a year after the retirement home at Egerton Lodge, in Melton Mowbray, closed due to rising costs and a fall in the number of residents living there following the pandemic.

Waltham Hall Nursing Home told the Melton Times in a statement: “The challenges that have impacted many businesses in the country have been felt here at Waltham Hall too, with increases in legislation, the minimum wage rising and the 'cost of living crisis' hitting the home hard.

"The outcome being that it is impossible to run a good business where the costs outweigh the income.”

They flagged up a major issue in social care which they say is caused by a lack of adequate funding at a time when the UK has an ageing population.

"It is a real problem in society and the impact is being felt more and more,” the statement continues.

"The real cost of care study demonstrated how underfunded the care sector is. Whilst this remains the case, providing good care will continue to be a challenge and as a result hospitals will remain full, stretching services to breaking point.

“Thankfully many residents have already secured places at our partner home at Aslockton Hall. We are working very closely with the NHS and the local authority to ensure that everyone gets the location they want.

"It is very important to us that everyone is supported and happy. The families have been wonderful, everyone has understood the reason for closing and everyone has pulled together to make appropriate arrangements.”

The statement talks about the Robinson family’s pride in owning the home and in the care staff had provided there.

It added: “Throughout their tenure they have invested considerable sums of their own money to improve and enhance the home and provide further job security for the staff employed by them.

“The home has been a very happy place, a glorious building with stunning grounds where many residents and their families have spent time together during their golden years.

“The staff became an extended family to the people they lovingly cared for every day, particularly during the challenging times of 2020 where care changed forever.”

The latest CQC inspection, in July last year, found Waltham Hall Nursing Home ‘requires improvement’.