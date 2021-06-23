Vale of Belvoir family win their own football fan park
As football fever hots up, one Vale of Belvoir family are cheering on England in the knockout stages of Euro 2020 in style after winning their own fan park.
The Fairbrother family, at Stathern, won the experience through a nationwide competition with Toshiba which asked football fans to nominate their country’s biggest supporters.
And as England topped their group by beating the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, family members had use of their own bar while watching the game, stadium seating, confetti cannons for when the ball hit the back of the net and a big screen Toshiba smart 4K HDR TV.
Speaking about the win Kate Fairbrother, who entered her family for the competition, said: “You don’t expect to win such fun experiences like this, we’re over the moon to have won.
“We’re huge football fans and have waited a long time to settle in and watch as many games as possible this summer. My sister turned 40 in lockdown which made it hard to celebrate properly, but it’s amazing to be here with family to celebrate.”