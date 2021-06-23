Vale of Belvoir family win their own football fan park

The Fairbrother family enjoy their new football fan park at their Stathern home EMN-210623-135724001

The Fairbrother family, at Stathern, won the experience through a nationwide competition with Toshiba which asked football fans to nominate their country’s biggest supporters.

And as England topped their group by beating the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, family members had use of their own bar while watching the game, stadium seating, confetti cannons for when the ball hit the back of the net and a big screen Toshiba smart 4K HDR TV.

Speaking about the win Kate Fairbrother, who entered her family for the competition, said: “You don’t expect to win such fun experiences like this, we’re over the moon to have won.