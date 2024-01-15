More families will get a chance this year to benefit from the support services offered by Dove Cottage Day Hospice in the Vale of Belvoir.

Guest at Dove Cottage Day Hospice pictured in April last year

The Stathern-based hospice has new places available in its wellbeing group, which aims to offer guests and their carers a chance to enjoy social activities, a light lunch and a variety of entertainment during the three-hour sessions.

The group meets every Monday and is open to local families who have a loved one diagnosed with life-limiting health conditions, including memory loss.

Dove Cottage, which opened its doors in 1996 after vacant dilapidated farm buildings were extensively redeveloped, offers respite care for over 70 families each week through its services which, in addition to day-care, includes a range of support groups for carers such as dementia care, bereavement support and general advice and guidance for carers and family members.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice manager Dan Smeeton

Founder Chris Gatfield, who is now retired, was awarded a British Empire Medal in The King’s New Year Honours List.

Registered manager, Dan Smeeton, who took over the reins last year, says she has exciting plans for the hospice for the coming years.

She said: “We have lots of plans to further develop our services and facilities and are very excited to see what we can achieve in 2024.

“We rely heavily on an army of around 130 volunteers who selflessly provide their time for free, yet our costs continue to rise due to hikes in utility bills, premises rates, fuel increases, etc.

“The local community have always been so supportive of Dove Cottage and we are hoping to encourage increased assistance from individuals and local businesses who might be able to help us with developing our services.”

Dove Cottage has a number of vacancies for volunteers and for paid employees.

Vacant jobs are for charity shop manager, tearoom cook, relief health care assistant and relief cook while volunteer roles available are for drivers, a transport coordinator plus charity shop and tea room assistants.

Click HERE for further information regarding these roles.

All services at Dove Cottage Day Hospice are offered to families completely free of charge, but each year costs the charity around £750,000 to run, of which less than four per cent is contributed by the government.

The hospice is appealing to local businesses which might be willing to support the hospice as a corporate partner.

Any firm or organisations interested in this link-up is asked to email [email protected] to find out more.

Those families keen to take advantage of the many services provided by Dove Cottage are advised that it it not a drop-in service so places must be booked in advance.

Contact Emily on 01949 860303 for more information on services and pre-booking.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice is now open four days a week, it supports 14 people every day and was last year merged with the LOROS county hospice.

It opened initially just for two days a week but demand for its services prompted an expansion, with great support from the local community and businesses.