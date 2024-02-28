Leicestershire couple Lea (right) and her partner Sam have been supporting Yana (left) and her six-year-old daughter Eva, from Dnipro, in Ukraine

Saturday marked two years since Ukraine was invaded and a big thank you has been offered to all the residents who have welcomed guests into their homes and lives.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families at Leicestershire County Council, which runs the government’s ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme locally, said: “The response here in Leicestershire has truly been heart-warming with families opening-up their homes and showing real humanity and compassion.

“We also know that some life-long relationships have been made through these connections. We cannot emphasise enough the very real difference this has made; We’d like to offer a huge thank-you to all of our wonderful hosts.

“We are still in need of more families to help-out, so if this is something you’re interested in, please do get in touch.”