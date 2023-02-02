Tributes for Melton maternity nurse who has sadly passed away
Warm tributes have been paid to a Melton maternity nurse who has sadly passed away from cancer.
Melanie McDonald, a mother-of-three, was a much loved member of the team at St Mary’s Birth Centre, on Thorpe Road.
The University Hospitals of Leicester Birth Centres, representing baby units throughout Leicestershire and Rutland, said: “It is with great sadness and broken hearts we write to inform you that our beautiful friend and colleague Melanie passed away after her short but courageous battle with cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Melanie was a huge part of St Mary’s Birth Centre, and recently The Rutland team, for the past eight years.
"She touched the lives of so many families and left everlasting memories for them all to cherish.
“It was our honour to work alongside such a fantastic midwife and to call her our friend. Our hearts are broken.”
Melanie was married to Paul and also leaves children Jamie, Lucas and Annabelle.