Let's Get Moving Melton programme of activities this Sunday

The programme - organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance and led by Melton Borough Council – aims to encourage people to take exercise and enjoy the benefits.

A variety of sports facilities, parks and other sites are opening their doors to support the event, including Waterfield Leisure Centre, Melton Sports Village, Melton Country Park plus Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland.

Among the activities through the day are family zumba and clubbercise, Tai Chi, pure stretch, yoga, slamfit, tennis and netball with the junior park run starting it all off at 9am.

Sessions will be delivered by local instructors, coaches, community groups and sports clubs – anyone who want to take a session is invited to click HERE for details.