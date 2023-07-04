News you can trust since 1859
Time to get Melton moving for a day of health and fitness

This year’s Let’s Get Moving Melton Day takes place on Sunday at the town’s Wilton Park and leisure venues, with activities for beginners and for fitness fanatics, alike.
By Nick Rennie
Published 4th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST
Let's Get Moving Melton programme of activities this Sunday

The programme - organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance and led by Melton Borough Council – aims to encourage people to take exercise and enjoy the benefits.

A variety of sports facilities, parks and other sites are opening their doors to support the event, including Waterfield Leisure Centre, Melton Sports Village, Melton Country Park plus Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland.

Among the activities through the day are family zumba and clubbercise, Tai Chi, pure stretch, yoga, slamfit, tennis and netball with the junior park run starting it all off at 9am.

Sessions will be delivered by local instructors, coaches, community groups and sports clubs – anyone who want to take a session is invited to click HERE for details.

Go to www.meltonsportandhealth.org.uk/letsgetmovingmelton for details on all sessions.

Related topics:MeltonMelton Borough CouncilLeicestershireAge UKMelton Sports Village