Street parties in full swing across the Melton area

Craven Street residents Amanda, Yvonne and Dave enjoy a street party for the Platinum Jubilee

Roads have been closed in the town and surrounding villages to enable communities to throw their own street parties.

One of the biggest is and in Craven Street in Melton, where people of all ages have gathered to enjoy sandwiches, cakes, wine, beer and soft drinks to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

A real community spirit was fostered in Craven Street during the coronavirus lockdown periods and it has continued ever since.

Craven Street residents enjoy a street party for the Platinum Jubilee

As locals gathered today for their street party, Amanda Ross, one of the residents who organised it, told the Melton Times: “It’s been a great day so far.

"We had bacon butties this morning and we’ve now got two different curries, pulled pork, lots of cakes.

"Everyone in the street has made or provided some of the food and we are looking forward to enjoying it this afternoon.”

Amanda added: “There is a real community spirit in Craven Street.

Craven Street residents enjoy their street party for the Platinum Jubilee

"It started during the pandemic and carried on for VE Day.

"We have our own Facebook page and we sell things and share things – we have become really close.”

Craven Street is one of the many residential roads which Leicestershire County Council agreed to close for street parties to take place.

We want to feature street parties across the Melton borough in the next issue of the Melton Times.

Craven Street street party for the Platinum Jubilee