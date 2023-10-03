News you can trust since 1859
Special recognition for Melton's free debt advisory team

The team behind a free Melton money advice centre which has supported local people with a total of £10million in debt has been given a special award by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire.
By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:07 BST
High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Henrietta Chubb, presents a special award to CEO Amanda Heath and her MADMAC teamHigh Sheriff of Leicestershire, Henrietta Chubb, presents a special award to CEO Amanda Heath and her MADMAC team
High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Henrietta Chubb, presents a special award to CEO Amanda Heath and her MADMAC team

Henrietta Chubb presented her High Sheriff Award to members of Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which has helped 1,538 clients over the last eight years.

In tribute to the organisation, she said: “MADMAC help people in the Melton Mowbray area who are trapped in debt to get their finances under control, for free.

"The team are deeply caring and have incredible knowledge and are dedicated to helping the local community.

"They help people manage their budget, spending and get debt free and they visit schools and some businesses around Melton Mowbray to educate about money management.”

MADMAC continues to be open five days a week, with an ever-increasing number of referrals daily for desperate people needing help in challenging financial times.

CEO and founder, Amanda Heath, said the organisation was overwhelmed to receive an award from the High Sheriff in recognition of its valuable services to the community.

She said: “It's a privilege to lead such an incredible charity and this can only happen with the awesome team we have in place.”

Amanda says the organisation’s greatest need at present is future funding to enable them to not only keep providing their service and continue to expand as required.

Email [email protected] or call 07775 942046 to access the service or to offer funding.

Click HERE to visit the website.

