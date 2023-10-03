High Sheriff of Leicestershire, Henrietta Chubb, presents a special award to CEO Amanda Heath and her MADMAC team

Henrietta Chubb presented her High Sheriff Award to members of Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which has helped 1,538 clients over the last eight years.

In tribute to the organisation, she said: “MADMAC help people in the Melton Mowbray area who are trapped in debt to get their finances under control, for free.

"The team are deeply caring and have incredible knowledge and are dedicated to helping the local community.

"They help people manage their budget, spending and get debt free and they visit schools and some businesses around Melton Mowbray to educate about money management.”

MADMAC continues to be open five days a week, with an ever-increasing number of referrals daily for desperate people needing help in challenging financial times.

CEO and founder, Amanda Heath, said the organisation was overwhelmed to receive an award from the High Sheriff in recognition of its valuable services to the community.

She said: “It's a privilege to lead such an incredible charity and this can only happen with the awesome team we have in place.”

Amanda says the organisation’s greatest need at present is future funding to enable them to not only keep providing their service and continue to expand as required.

Email [email protected] or call 07775 942046 to access the service or to offer funding.