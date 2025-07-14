"Thank you for your understanding, patience and unwavering community support during this altered service.

Some of the staff and mothers at St Mary's Birth Centre, Melton Mowbray, pictured on July 7, the day births were paused IMAGE: St Mary's Birth Centre

Families are being advised that some services are still available at Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Birth Centre despite births and postnatal services being paused for six months from last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Thorpe Road maternity unit remains open seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm, with antenatal care and some postnatal support being offered to parents.

Some antenatal clinics will now be held at St Mary’s, including those registered under the GPs for all of the women supported by the Melton, Syston & Vale Primary Care Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are unable to attend a clinic, or those under the Acorn Team, will continue to have access to appointments at the birth centre as usual.

Women experiencing altered fetal movements who have gone through less than 26 weeks of pregnancy can continue to access support at St Mary’s Birth Centre.

Other services also available at the baby unit include glucose tolerance tests, membrane sweeps and aromatherapy plus postnatal checks.

Inpatient stays are paused at St Mary’s but infant feeding support continues to be available during opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the unit’s ‘Meet the Midwife’ antenatal sessions and ‘You & Your Baby’ infant feeding classes will be relaunched in due course – details will be announced when finalised.

A post on the St Mary’s Birth Centre Facebook page states that they are keen to clarify services which are still available because ‘we’ve had many calls of confusion’ since the pausing of births was confirmed.

The post adds: “Outside of our altered working hours, our phone line is now diverted to telephone triage: 0116 258 6111.

"Thank you for your understanding, patience and unwavering community support during this altered service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will endeavour to post service updates on our social media to keep you updated as quickly as we can.

"Please do not hesitate to contact the birth centre for any further help or advice on 01664 854854.”

University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust took the decision to pause births and inpatient postnatal support for six months from July 7 because of significant staff shortages – because of illness, planned leave and maternity breaks – and a drop in the number of women

Melton MP has joined campaigners in pushing to ensure St Mary’s does reopen at the end of the six-month period.