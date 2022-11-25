Some of the winter coats already donated at John Ferneley College

John Ferneley College is encouraging parents, guardians and staff to donate any old or unused winter coats to the Scalford Road school.

Students without a coat can then help themselves to one from the collection point at the school’s reception.

The school, which is part of the Mowbray Education Trust, hopes the initiative will go some way towards helping any families who may be struggling in the months ahead with the cost-of-living crisis beginning to bite and soaring energy bills.

John Ferneley College head of school, Natalie Teece

The ‘Staying Warm at Winter’ scheme has already resulted in lots of welcome donations from parents and staff.

Natalie Teece, head of school, said: “We are so proud as a school community to be launching this initiative.

"Every child should have access to the basics such as a warm coat and we urge students to please help themselves to the donations in reception.

"We would also be extremely grateful for any donations of coats that could benefit the students.”

The school says it is committed to supporting pupils and their families in difficult times and it also runs a second-hand uniform shop all year round, which ensures sure no student is left without affordable options.