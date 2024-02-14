A rural food hub network has been set up in Melton borough

The scheme, which is responding to the challenge of supporting households in rural communities affected by cost-of-living pressures to access essentials, is a partnership between the borough council and Leicester South Foodbank.

The council has pinpointed the rural areas most in need and satellite hubs will be set up in these locations.

Eligible individuals will receive vouchers from The Community Support Hub at the council to access this assistance.

They must provide evidence in relation to their financial hardship, which may be due to an emergency or an ongoing financial issue.

Bruce Harrison, operational manager for Leicester South Food Bank, commented: “We have been supplying food in bulk and emergency food parcels to Melton Mowbray for several years, and through the Covid crisis.

"In the Melton area, we have seen a 74 per cent increase in demand on this time last year.

“We have been approached by other food poverty organisations, local councillors and elected members in Melton, to adapt our current provision, in meeting the growing need, especially in the villages where communication links are limited or non-existent.”

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt said: “We have been working to identify areas where extra support is most needed and develop ways to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they need.”

Food bags can only be collected from the satellite hubs in the rural villages on receipt of a voucher.