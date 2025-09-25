Pregnant Leicestershire women urged to ignore President Trump's comments on Paracetamol
The president gave a press conference this week with US Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, advising American women to avoid using Tylenol – which is known in the UK as paracetamol – as a pain reliever during pregnancy.
He claimed new research reviews, all of which is strongly disputed by the medical community in the UK, shows there is a link between taking the over-the-counter drug and babies developing autism.
The claims were criticised by the UK government and scientists, who say that multiple studies over many years show that Paracetamol is perfectly safe for pregnant women.
It is a message which the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Local Medical Committee – an independent group of GP’s who advise and support primary care in the area – are keen to emphasise.
Dr Grant Ingrams, the committee’s CEO, told the Melton Times: “Pregnant women should ignore the comments by President Trump.
"Paracetamol has been available since 1877 and despite considerable research there is no worrying evidence that paracetamol causes autism if taken during pregnancy.”
It follows comments by Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who said: “There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.
"Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.
“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.”
President Trump’s comments were also denounced by UK Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, who commented: “I trust doctors over President Trump,” adding that pregnant women should not pay not pay ‘any attention whatsoever’ to what the US President had said.
The US President was also slammed by the National Autistic Society in this country for ‘fearmongering’ and putting over misinformation.
Widespread research in the UK abroad indicates that autism is developed due to a complex mix of genetic and environmental factors.