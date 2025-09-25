US President Donald Trump (C), alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L) and Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz (R), speaks about autism in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 22, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Pregnant women in Leicestershire and Rutland have been urged by local doctors to ignore comments made by United States President Donald Trump about the impact of taking Paracetamol while expecting a baby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The president gave a press conference this week with US Health Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, advising American women to avoid using Tylenol – which is known in the UK as paracetamol – as a pain reliever during pregnancy.

He claimed new research reviews, all of which is strongly disputed by the medical community in the UK, shows there is a link between taking the over-the-counter drug and babies developing autism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claims were criticised by the UK government and scientists, who say that multiple studies over many years show that Paracetamol is perfectly safe for pregnant women.

It is a message which the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Local Medical Committee – an independent group of GP’s who advise and support primary care in the area – are keen to emphasise.

Dr Grant Ingrams, the committee’s CEO, told the Melton Times: “Pregnant women should ignore the comments by President Trump.

"Paracetamol has been available since 1877 and despite considerable research there is no worrying evidence that paracetamol causes autism if taken during pregnancy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows comments by Dr Alison Cave, Chief Safety Officer at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), who said: “There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children.

"Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.”

President Trump’s comments were also denounced by UK Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, who commented: “I trust doctors over President Trump,” adding that pregnant women should not pay not pay ‘any attention whatsoever’ to what the US President had said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US President was also slammed by the National Autistic Society in this country for ‘fearmongering’ and putting over misinformation.

Widespread research in the UK abroad indicates that autism is developed due to a complex mix of genetic and environmental factors.