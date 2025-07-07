Edward Argar, MP for Melton & Syston

Melton Times readers will already be very much aware of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust's announcement of its decision to temporarily close the St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray to new births for six months from next week, and the understandable concern this has led to locally, among staff, and among mothers-to-be who had planned to give birth there in the coming months.

As Melton’s local MP I very much share that concern, and fears locally that this temporary closure must not turn into a permanent one.

The hospitals trust has set out that due to staff rota absences in the coming months, it cannot provide the safe staffing levels needed, hence the temporary pause.

I do appreciate that argument, however when I met the Trust Chief Executive last week I was clear that this period must be used to come up with a clear plan to improve staffing levels and to better advertise St Mary’s Birth Centre to expectant mothers to increase usage, not for them to plan for eventual closure.

A sign outside St Mary's Birth Centre in Melton Mowbray

I have been contacted by so many people who say what a positive experience they had at St Mary’s but that it was only by chance they knew it was an option.

It’s a fantastic local service, with good inspection ratings, that could do so much more, as could Melton Hospital more widely.

I’m grateful to the Chief Executive of UHL, Richard Mitchell, for meeting me so swiftly, for listening, and for agreeing to consider my asks of him: to work up a plan to get staffing where it needs to be; to increase use of the centre; and to meet with those affected and ensure those already booked in to give birth there are listened to and supported.

I will continue to work with local people, and the campaigners who for so long have championed the Birth Centre, to press for this important local service to be reopened as swiftly as possible.

On a different note, like many other local residents and visitors I had the pleasure on Saturday of joining the Defence Animal Training Regiment for their open day at Remount Barracks near Asfordby.

As well as displays and demonstrations by the Regiment's dogs and their handlers, and the horses, visitors were able to learn more about the Regiment as well as about a wide range of other local organisations who had stands at the event.

I wanted to thank the CO, Lt Col Moran, and all of his team for such an enjoyable day, and for the opportunity for people to see behind the scenes at the DATR.

The relationship between the DATR and Melton and the villages is a very important one, with local people, rightly, very proud that the regiment is based here, and the regiment in turn very proud of its historic links with the area.

Saturday's event was a good reminder of that, and of the gratitude we owe the DATR and all of our Armed Forces for their service.