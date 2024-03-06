The former Jeld-Wen factory site at Snow Hill

Officers say they are receiving reports of youths entering the former Jeld-Wen premises on Snow Hill.

The site has been earmarked for a housing development of hundreds of new properties.

It was also the scene of a major fire last month.

On the recent reports involving youths, Pc Will O’Rourke posted on social media: “There is a reason as to why this site is fully fenced off with security.

“We understand youths might see it as fun accessing the site to urban explore, however it is not safe and poses significant dangers.

“The site has a series of low dangling cables and dilapidating buildings which are not safe to access.

"Please can we ask parents help in educating children around this.