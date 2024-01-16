Police sound appeal for Asfordby man missing since Saturday
Paul Baker (52), who was last seen by family members in the West Avenue area of Melton, was reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return to his home in the village.Paul has a slim build, is 5ft 6ins tall, with receding mousey grey hair and stubble.
When his family last saw him he was wearing jeans and possibly a long Parka-style jacket.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries conducted so far has identified CCTV footage of Paul outside Sainsbury’s in Melton around 4.53pm on Saturday.
"In that footage he was wearing a grey hooded top and carrying a rucksack with possibly a sleeping bag attached at the base.”Anyone who has seen Paul over the weekend, or knows where he is now, is asked to contact 101, quoting incident 656 of January 14.