Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing Asfordby man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Missing Asfordby man Paul Baker and CCTV footage of Paul at Sainsbury's in Melton on Saturday afternoon

Paul Baker (52), who was last seen by family members in the West Avenue area of Melton, was reported missing on Sunday after he failed to return to his home in the village.Paul has a slim build, is 5ft 6ins tall, with receding mousey grey hair and stubble.

When his family last saw him he was wearing jeans and possibly a long Parka-style jacket.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries conducted so far has identified CCTV footage of Paul outside Sainsbury’s in Melton around 4.53pm on Saturday.