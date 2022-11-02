Some of the Ukrainian people who have fled the war pictured at a Melton church service this summer to mark the nation's independence

Leicestershire County Council is using the Government Homes for Ukraine grant it receives to increase the payment it gives to host families from £350 to £500.As latest figures show 1,420 people have applied for visas to live with families in the county, two new welfare officers have also been recruited, including a Ukrainian national who came to the UK under the national scheme, to join a team dedicated to supporting Ukrainian guests and their host families.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said: “Our support for Ukraine is resolute.

"People fleeing the country have experienced unthinkable trauma and are often separated from family members so I’m pleased we can use the money we receive from government to help families provide a safe and welcoming home.

“People across Leicestershire are feeling the impact of spiralling costs.

"We’re not in control of the global factors behind wars or economic shifts but we’re committed to doing everything we can to help. I don’t want anyone to feel they can’t find help so please contact us if you need support.”