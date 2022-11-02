Payments raised for Melton families housing people from Ukraine
Families in the Melton borough who have opened up their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine are to get £150 more each month to support them with cost of living pressures this winter.
Leicestershire County Council is using the Government Homes for Ukraine grant it receives to increase the payment it gives to host families from £350 to £500.As latest figures show 1,420 people have applied for visas to live with families in the county, two new welfare officers have also been recruited, including a Ukrainian national who came to the UK under the national scheme, to join a team dedicated to supporting Ukrainian guests and their host families.
Councillor Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said: “Our support for Ukraine is resolute.
"People fleeing the country have experienced unthinkable trauma and are often separated from family members so I’m pleased we can use the money we receive from government to help families provide a safe and welcoming home.
“People across Leicestershire are feeling the impact of spiralling costs.
"We’re not in control of the global factors behind wars or economic shifts but we’re committed to doing everything we can to help. I don’t want anyone to feel they can’t find help so please contact us if you need support.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the authority has teamed up with district councils, the NHS, police, East Midlands Airport and other partners to provide vital support including accommodation and safeguarding checks, healthcare, education, translation and employment.Click HERE to find out more about the county’s support people arriving from the Ukraine war zone.