Nominations are being sought for prestigious awards which celebrate the achievements of young people aged 13 to 19 across Leicestershire.

Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with winners of last year's young person awards, from left, Clem Beardmore, Jessica Mawby, Sofia Omar and Joshua Bailey

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur OBE, is calling on family members, friends, teachers, other professionals and community leaders to let him know about inspiring young people.

There are four categories for the Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year Awards 2024 – Young Person of Courage, Young Volunteer, Young Leader, and Young Artist.

Mr Kapur said: “Every year I hold an event to celebrate the achievements of our exceptional young people across the city and county.

"This is an opportunity for us all to come together to recognise their individual talents and the outstanding contributions they make to their local communities.

“Please show your support for my awards by nominating the amazing young people you know.

"Help me and my award panel show them all how much we appreciate their efforts and how highly they are valued by their friends, families and communities.”

The closing date for this year’s nominations is February 16 and nominations can be made by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency or individual.

Category winners will be announced at a special ‘red carpet’ awards evening and dinner, hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant - all finalists receive a certificate and each winner gets a prize to the value of £500.

The overall Lord-Lieutenant’s Young Person of the Year also receives a special trophy.