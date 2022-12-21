Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire Mike Kapur

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, is celebrating the achievements of youngsters aged 13 to 19 across the city and county through the Lord-Lieutenant’s Award.

People can nominate for Young Person of Courage, Young Volunteer, Young Leader, and Young Artist.

Mr Kapur said: "As ever, the award categories highlight bravery, creativity, strength of spirit and selflessness – which can inspire us all in Leicester and Leicestershire.

"I hope this year’s awards will once again offer local people the opportunity to celebrate young people they know who amaze, support and inspire those around by overcoming obstacles and bringing people together in their communities.

“As Lord-Lieutenant I am privileged to meet so many fantastic young people and I really look forward to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our amazing young people and their outstanding endeavours.

"So, with your help by nominating young people who deserve recognition I’m convinced that competition will be as strong as ever.”

The finalists and their parents or guardians will be invited to a special ‘red carpet’ awards evening and dinner, hosted by the Lord-Lieutenant, to be held next year.

The closing date for this year’s nominations is February 17.

Nominations can be made by other young people, their school, parent or carer, as well as any other agency or individual.