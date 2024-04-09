New parent and baby sessions to be held in Melton

Children aged up to two are welcome to go along with parents or carers, and their pre-school age siblings, for messy play, language workshops and sensory fun.

The first session is on Thursday at The Edge Family Hub, on Dalby Road, from 10am to 11am, and is titled Tip Top Talkers – a unique workshop for parents/carers and children to come together and learn some tips on how to improve language and communication skills.

The second, called Little Senses and providing fun activities for you and your child to explore their senses and encourage all round brain development, is at the same venue on Monday April 15 – 10am to 11.30am.

They’ve been organised as part of Leicestershire County council’s Family Hubs Start for Life Initiative which helps to give parents and carers a deeper understanding of how they can aid their child’s development through simple and fun activities.

Jane Moore, director of children and family services at County Hall, said: “This is the first ever Baby Fortnight we’ve hosted and there are lots of fun and educational activities for families to take part in.

“The sessions provide a great opportunity to meet other parents and carers of similarly aged children and for families to get comfortable using our Family Hubs, all of which have opened throughout the county within the past year.”