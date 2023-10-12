Colleagues gather to celebrate the launch of the Healthy Together Helpline, with director of families, young people, children, learning disability and autism services at Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, Helen Thompson (centre), cutting a ribbon to mark the occasion

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust’s (LPT) health visiting and school nursing service has launched the Healthy Together Helpline, to enable parents, carers and eligible young people easy and swift access to support.

It is staffed by qualified health professionals, including health visitors and school nurses – as well as administrative specialists – and is open to all who look after youngsters up to primary school age.

Callers can get safe, free and confidential advice, support and signposting on a range of health, developmental and mental and emotional wellbeing topics affecting families including.

These might include feeding and nutrition for babies, healthy eating, child development, emotional health, behaviour difficulties and parenting concerns plus family health issues.

Anyone who may need more specialist support can be referred to other services or professionals through the helpline too.

Helen Thompson, director of families, young people, children, learning disability and autism services at LPT, said: “We are really excited to open this helpline and give people more access to support provided by our fantastic, compassionate professionals.

“We know that sometimes questions or concerns can arise outside appointments with our practitioners.

"Now there is another way for people to reach out for support and speak to someone over the phone whenever they need some guidance or help from our services.

"From advice around babies’ sleep to moving onto solid foods, to emotional health advice for children and young people, callers can get an array of advice for non-urgent health and wellbeing topics.

“A lot of work has gone into setting up this helpline and we are proud of our dedicated team of professionals and their commitment to supporting the healthy development of children and young people in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.”

The Healthy Together Helpline can be reached by calling 0300 300 3001.

Calls are answered from 9am to 4.30pm on weekdays throughout the year, excluding bank holidays.

The helpline will complement the existing ChatHealth confidential text messaging service, available to parents and carers of children aged 0-11 in Leicestershire and parents, carers and young people aged 0-19 in Leicester city.